6 Tribal Infants Die at a State-Run Hospital in MP; Probe Underway

Dr Pande also said that authorities are also probing whether there is any negligence on part of the hospital staff.

Four of the six deceased were identified as Shyam Narayan Kol, Suraj Baiga, Anjali Baiga and Subhash Baiga. State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Kamleshwar Patel also visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

"A high-level team will probe the incident and submit its report soon, based on which action will be taken against concerned staff," he said.