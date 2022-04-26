KCR Has Prashant Kishor, but Will He Become the National Player He Wants To Be?

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) patriarch Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is bracing himself to run for the office of Chief Minister, for the third time since 2014. In December 2023, as Telangana prepares itself for Legislative Assembly elections, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will also be trying to play a different role – pitching TRS as a “credible” alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

If all goes well, KCR, who has already won two terms as CM, plans to anoint his son K T Rama Rao as his heir apparent in Telangana and shift to New Delhi.