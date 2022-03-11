2022 Goa Elections: 5 Big Takeaways From India's Smallest State

Contrary to the exit poll predictions which suggested a hung assembly in Goa with the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress engaged in a neck and neck battle, the 10 March results gave a clear mandate in favour of the BJP which emerged as the single-largest party with 20 seats and a vote share of 33.3%.

The ABP-C Voter survey predicted 17 seats for the Congress and 13 for the BJP, whereas the India Today- Axis My India predicted 14-18 seats for the BJP and 15-20 seats for the Congress.

Having polled 23.46% votes, the Congress finished at number two position with 11 seats out of 40. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened its account with two seats and a vote share of 6.8%, while Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) — a new entrant in Goa — drew a blank.