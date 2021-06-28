Aid of Rs 10 Lakh to Marginalised Dalit Families: Telangana CM

He also said from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Dalits are socially and economically exploited classes. He said this trend should be done away with.

KCR directed the officials to identify the social and economic problems of Dalits and find out solutions for them. CM Dalit Empowerment programme would be implemented along with other welfare and envelopment schemes of Dalits.

He wanted a regular monitoring of the beneficiaries of all the schemes and appointment an officer for this at the Mandal level. He assured that he would appoint an officer in the CMO for the Dalit empowerment matters.

He asked the SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar to prepare profiles of Scheduled Caste families. He also directed officials to find out how many study circles can be set up for Dalit students with centre of excellence.

He accepted the suggestion at the all-party meeting that police personnel accused of attacking Dalits should be suspended from the service.