I-PAC To Work With TRS in Telangana, Prashant Kishor Won't Be Involved: KTR

Ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday, 24 April, that political consultancy company Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), will be working with the party.

However, KTR clarified that TRS will only work with I-PAC and not with Prashant Kishor, who was leading the organisation earlier.

Kishor, who is speculated to join the Congress party, was at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence in Hyderabad since Saturday, 23 April. The meeting concluded on Sunday.