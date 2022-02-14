'Misuse of Powers by Governors': CM Banerjee, Stalin Plan Meeting in Delhi

The announcement came soon after a Twitter war took place between CM Stalin and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar over the matter of governor proroguing the West Bengal Assembly a day ago on Saturday, 11 February.

"The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions. The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the Constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other," Stalin tweeted.

Responding to Stalin's tweet, the West Bengal governor said that the Assembly was prorogued at the express request of the state.

"Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM @mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request @MamataOfficial @rajbhavan_tn (sic)," Governor Dhankar wrote, attaching a official communication regarding this matter.