TN Elections: ‘No to CAA if DMK Voted to Power,’ Says MK Stalin
Stalin recalled that his party had earlier staged protests against the CAA and launched a campaign against it.
Ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, DMK President MK Stalin promised on Monday, 29 March, 2021 that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu if his party was voted to power.
Slamming the ruling AIADMK for allegedly supporting BJP in Parliament on the passing of CAA, Stalin said, “Had the AIADMK and lone PMK member in the Rajya Sabha voted against the bill, CAA would not have seen the light of day and the two parties should be blamed for the plight of minorities all over the country.”
Stalin recalled that his party (DMK) had earlier staged protests against the CAA and also launched a massive signature campaign against it.
During the election campaign on Monday, Stalin assured that DMK will come to power. “I assure. We are going to come to power, there is no doubt about that. So after we come to power, we will not allow this CAA (to be implemented) in Tamil Nadu. This is an assurance given by Stalin,” he said.
Stalin said that AIADMK supported the ruling BJP at the Centre on issues like abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of Triple Talaq, but was now enacting a drama as if it were a protector of the minorities.
He also targeted Chief Minister K Palaniswami for not supporting farmers against the three farm laws.
Meanwhile, DMK promised Rs 1,000 ‘rights assistance’ to women family heads and reduction of petroleum prices if voted to power.
