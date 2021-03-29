TN Elections: ‘No to CAA if DMK Voted to Power,’ Says MK Stalin

Ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, DMK President MK Stalin promised on Monday, 29 March, 2021 that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu if his party was voted to power.

Slamming the ruling AIADMK for allegedly supporting BJP in Parliament on the passing of CAA, Stalin said, “Had the AIADMK and lone PMK member in the Rajya Sabha voted against the bill, CAA would not have seen the light of day and the two parties should be blamed for the plight of minorities all over the country.”

Stalin recalled that his party (DMK) had earlier staged protests against the CAA and also launched a massive signature campaign against it.