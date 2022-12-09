Takeaways For Congress From the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Election Results

Unlike in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress wasn’t able to provide any state-wide narrative in Gujarat. The welfare promises were largely aped from the AAP, and there was a complete lack of originality or hustle in the party’s Gujarat campaign.

This resulted in it losing even its stronghold — the tribal belt of the state.

The campaigning seemed haywire and unorganised, one primary reason behind which could be the absence of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel. This is the first state election since his demise in 2020, and the lacklusture performance reflects how there is a gaping void with no leader even attempting to take up the responsibilities that Patel fulfilled for decades. He was known for his astute ticket distribution, organisational skills and essential back-room strategising during elections.

While the BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and thus is leaps and bounds ahead of all other parties in resources, the Congress failed to exploit whatever resources it did have to the fullest of extent. For instance, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who won his Vadgam seat wasn’t used for state-wide Congress campaigning nearly as much as he could have—especially in reserved seats. His being in jail could be a reason for this. Earlier in May this year, Rahul Gandhi had held a rally in the tribal belt with Mevani in the front and centre, called the ‘Adivasi Satyagraha’. The rally received good traction at the moment, but wasn’t replicated again in the run up to the election or closer to the election date.