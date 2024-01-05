AAP Nominates DCW Chief Swati Maliwal as Its Newest Rajya Sabha MP

At a young age, Maliwal began her career in activism and has been an advocate for women's rights and social issues. Before joining DCW, she worked as the advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances. Maliwal was a core member of the Indian Against Corruption movement.

Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws and promoting gender equality and women's safety in Delhi against sexual harassment.

The three members — Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta, will be retiring on 27 January.

However, ND Gupta and jailed senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh will be re-nominated as well while Sushil, as per the party said, has expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards Haryana's electoral politics.