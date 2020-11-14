Sushil Modi or Kameshwar Chaupal? Who Will Be Next Bihar Deputy CM

Although it might seem that the incumbent Deputy CM, Sushil Modi, is leading the race, there have been reports that he might be given a different portfolio and someone else will be made the Deputy CM.

Sushil Modi went to Delhi on Saturday, 14 November, and met with BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, to talk about the formation of the new government and its potential ministers.