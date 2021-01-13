SC Has Made Matters Difficult for Farmers: 5 Points on Road Ahead

The total lockdown and mass arrests of political leaders and workers prevented large-scale protests in Kashmir.

While the CAA sparked a large-scale protest, there are important differences on why no concessions were given to it, unlike the farm laws.

For the Narendra Modi government, the CAA is an ideological issue and appealed to their core Hindutva base.

Except, in Assam and other parts of the Northeast, the BJP didn't have much to lose by adopting a hardline position on the anti-CAA protests. Even in these states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'managed' the protests by clamping down on one section of protesters while giving some concessions to others.

While the protests led by Muslims in rest of India did rattle the BJP, they got away with a harsh crackdown that resulted in the deaths of several protesters. This is only because it had nothing to lose politically as Muslims didn’t vote for it any way. Also, the protests had to be terminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farmers' protest, on the other hand, isn't an ideological issue for the BJP and came with a greater political cost.

The BJP has already lost two allies – Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in Rajasthan.