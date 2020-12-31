Halal or Jhatka? New ‘Rule’ for Delhi Eateries Cuts Both Ways

The first is the fact that Halal is being presented as "prohibited for Hindus" when that's a debatable point.

Meat-eating is a vexed issue within Hindus, among whom there are significant caste and region based differences on this matter. The popularly held belief is that Hindus can eat any meat, except cow meat.

Then some Hindu communities frown upon meat eating itself. But it is not clear if there is a religious injunction against meat cut in the Halal way, especially as most Hindu religious texts were prepared before contact with Islam.

There's no Hindu equivalent of the Sikh injunction against meat ritually cut in a slow manner. Therefore, it would be wrong to club Hindus and Sikhs in this matter, as the SDMC has done.

Campaign Against Halal

There’s another angle to this. The decision is being seen as part of Hindutva outfits' campaign against "Halal economy".

In May 2020, Hindutva outfits like Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Jagruti carried out a "Boycott Halal products" campaign on social media, targetting Halal certification given to products. Even Sudarshan TV and BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh supported this campaign. One Hindutva publication -Sanatan Prabhat - even called Halal certification as "economic Jihad".

Unlike them, Sikhs have no objection to Halal as a concept and only oppose the method of cutting meat. The Quint spoke to several Sikh restaurant owners and meat traders for an earlier story, in which they categorically said that they don’t favour any campaign against Halal.