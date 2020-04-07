Save Funds, Halt Govt Ads, Foreign Visits: Sonia’s Advice to Modi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 7 April, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to conserve money for the fight against COVID-19, including a complete ban on media advertisements by government and PSUs for two years and suspending the Central Vista beautification project.

The suggestions came after Modi reached out to several opposition leaders, including Gandhi, on 6 April, Monday.

In her letter to the prime minister, Gandhi also called for ordering proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in expenditure budget (other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes) for the government of India.