Sanjay Raut Remanded to ED Custody Till 4 August: Court Order Key Highlights

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was granted custody of the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till 4 August in the Patra Chawl land scam case on Monday, 1 August

The Mumbai special court said in its order, "Considering the compass of enquiry and volume of the matter, custodial interrogation is necessary."

Here's what the special court noted in its order granting the probe agency custody of the Saamana Executive editor: