Sanjay Raut Remanded to ED Custody Till 4 August: Court Order Key Highlights
The court in its order noted that the total alleged laundered amount in the Patra Chawl case was Rs 1,039.79 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was granted custody of the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till 4 August in the Patra Chawl land scam case on Monday, 1 August
The Mumbai special court said in its order, "Considering the compass of enquiry and volume of the matter, custodial interrogation is necessary."
Here's what the special court noted in its order granting the probe agency custody of the Saamana Executive editor:
The court noted the probe agency’s allegation that Raut cheated tenants and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority by selling FSIs to third party developers.
It noted that the total alleged laundered amount is Rs 1,039.79 crore.
The court recorded that according to the ED, Raut and his family siphoned, layered, and integrated Rs 1.06 crore through Pravin Raut.
Speaking in connection to the allegation of Raut not cooperating with the ED’s investigation, the court said, “I feel it cannot be said he hasn't cooperated with investigation.”
It furthered, “Considering the compass of enquiry & volume of the matter, Custodial Interrogation is necessary.”
It also observed that the ED’s demand for eight days of custody is “unwarranted,” and remanded Sanjay Raut to custody till 4 August.
The court also issued directions regarding Raut’s custody given his “poor health.” It granted two applications – one of medicines and home-cooked food, and second for legal consultation – to Raut.
It said, “As the accused is suffering from heart disease, ED should consider hospitalisation for the accused if required and also maintain hours for interrogation noting this aspect.”
(With inputs from Live Law.)
