Sanjay Raut to Appear Before ED Today, Asks Shiv Sainiks to Not Gather at Office

He is being investigated in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

On Thursday, he had confirmed that he would appear before the agency on Friday, after his request for another extension was declined, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation on Wednesday, Eknath Shinde, who was at the helm of the rebellion in Shiv Sena, took oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister on Thursday evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis became the new deputy chief minister.