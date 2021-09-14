Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Purchase a Bungalow in Alibaug?
In Mumbai, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a flat located at Prabhadevi.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly bought a second home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crores. As per a report by Moneycontrol, the property is spread across 2.25 acres and the built-up area is 18,000 sq ft.
The registration was completed in September, sources told the publication. The 5-BHK bungalow is located in a village called Mapgaon and is about 10 minutes away from Kihim Beach, sources added.
Neither Deepika nor Ranveer's teams have issued a statement regarding the same.
A number of celebrities and industrialists have bungalows in Alibaug. Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow overlooks the Thal beach, brokers have said.
