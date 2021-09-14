Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Purchase a Bungalow in Alibaug?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly bought a second home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crores. As per a report by Moneycontrol, the property is spread across 2.25 acres and the built-up area is 18,000 sq ft.

The registration was completed in September, sources told the publication. The 5-BHK bungalow is located in a village called Mapgaon and is about 10 minutes away from Kihim Beach, sources added.