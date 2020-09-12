Sachin Pilot Backs Rahul Gandhi as He Attacks Modi Govt on Economy
The former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan has come out in support of the former Congress President’s tweets.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot has backed former party president, Rahul Gandhi, as the latter continues to attack the Narendra Modi government over the country’s economy.
Just a few weeks ago, Pilot was on his way out of the Congress party over alleged disagreements with the high command and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He was, however, brought back into the party fold.
"The issues raised by Rahul Gandhiji are justified. The country is facing an economic crisis, industries are shutting down, 2.10 crore people have lost their jobs, salaries are being cut and on the other hand, China is entering our territory," Pilot told reporters in Jaipur, as per PTI.
In a series of tweets, Gandhi has raised issues related to the Chinese aggression on the India-China border, job loss, unemployment, fall in the GDP growth rate, etc.
Gandhi alleged that the Centre's policies have caused loss of jobs and appealed to people to make the Modi government "listen to their voice".
"The policies of Modi government have caused the loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP," Gandhi wrote in one of his tweets, adding that, "it has crushed the future of India's youth."
"Modi Govt's ‘well-planned fight' against COVID has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24 percent 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crore additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths", he wrote in another tweet the next day.
Pilot also praised the initiative started by a Congress high-command-appointed committee to obtain feedback from people on various issues. The committee is headed by Congress general secretary Ajay Maken.
"It is a good platform. Holding a feedback programme is a good tradition in democracy. I hope that the high-command will take action on the feedback given to the state in-charge," Pilot said.
(With inputs from PTI)
