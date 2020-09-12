Sachin Pilot Backs Rahul Gandhi as He Attacks Modi Govt on Economy

Gandhi alleged that the Centre's policies have caused loss of jobs and appealed to people to make the Modi government "listen to their voice".

"The policies of Modi government have caused the loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP," Gandhi wrote in one of his tweets, adding that, "it has crushed the future of India's youth."

"Modi Govt's ‘well-planned fight' against COVID has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24 percent 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crore additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths", he wrote in another tweet the next day.

Pilot also praised the initiative started by a Congress high-command-appointed committee to obtain feedback from people on various issues. The committee is headed by Congress general secretary Ajay Maken.

"It is a good platform. Holding a feedback programme is a good tradition in democracy. I hope that the high-command will take action on the feedback given to the state in-charge," Pilot said.

(With inputs from PTI)