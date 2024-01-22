Saffron Flag Hoisted On MP Church Amid Jai Sri Chants, Ahead Of Ram Mandir Event

Speaking to The Quint, Jhabua Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain, said that no FIR has been registered yet.

“Our team visited the site on Sunday evening. We inquired what happened. This was a person’s home, that he uses for prayer, it wasn’t a church. So we didn’t file an FIR suo moto. The person didn’t want to file a complain, so no complain has been filed yet,” the SP said.

Amaliyar however denied that it is his home. “It is a church I started back in 2016. Every Sunday, 30-40 people come here for prayers. It’s a place of worship. My home is separate,” he said. However, he did agree that he hasn’t filed a complain yet.

“The men called me later apologising. So I am not sure if I want to file a complaint yet. I will discuss with my village sarpanch and take a call on that,” Amaliyar added.

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony took place on Monday afternoon, with PM Modi having performed the first aarti.