‘Pained by Gehlot’s Words But Should Forget What Was Said’: Pilot

After the truce between the Pilot camp and the Congress leadership in Delhi a day earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, 11 August, to a rousing welcome from supporters. Speaking to ANI, he said that he was pained by the kind of words that were used for him by CM Ashok Gehlot pained him but what was said should now be forgotten.

Pilot reiterated that he harbours no wish to have a post.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The BJP tried its best to topple the government. But in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even one has left us."