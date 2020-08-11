‘Pained by Gehlot’s Words But Should Forget What Was Said’: Pilot
Catch all the updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here.
After the truce between the Pilot camp and the Congress leadership in Delhi a day earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, 11 August, to a rousing welcome from supporters. Speaking to ANI, he said that he was pained by the kind of words that were used for him by CM Ashok Gehlot pained him but what was said should now be forgotten.
Pilot reiterated that he harbours no wish to have a post.
Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The BJP tried its best to topple the government. But in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even one has left us."
- “We raised issues of principles before the Congress leadership and welcome their assurance of time-bound redressal of our grievances,” Pilot said on Monday
- Congress will move forward unitedly by mutually respecting each other and resolving concerns raised, KC Venugopal was quoted as saying on Monday
- Pilot also met Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence on Monday
- The reconciliation comes ahead of the scheduled start of the Rajasthan Assembly on 14 August
Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur from Delhi on Tuesday to a rousing welcome from supporters. Speakin to ANI, he said that he was pained by the kind of words that were used for him by CM Ashok Gehlot pained him but what was said should now be forgotten.
“I am pained by the kind of words that were used, I think we should forget what was said. A level of discourse should be maintained in politics, there should be no feeling of personal animosity, work should be done based on issues and policy,” he said, asquoted by ANI.
“I have not made any demands with the party. I am an MLA and a Congress worker, I will do whatever party asks me to do,” he said.
Hearing of Petition Against Merger of BSP-Cong MLAs Adjourned
Hering of the petition against merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan adjourned to 13 August.
'Will Address Any MLA Not Happy With Me': Rajasthan CM Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said, "The BJP tried its best to topple the government. But in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even one has left us."
“If any MLA is annoyed with me, then it is my responsibility to address that. I have kept doing this in the past and will do this now as well,” he further said, according to ANI.
'Harbour No Wish to Have a Post': Sachin Pilot
Sachin Pilot said on Monday that he harbours no wish to have a post. "These things come and go. We need to work in the direction of strengthening the public's confidence and trust in us," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
Pointing out that Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi heard their grievances patiently and assured a roadmap to solve them, the 42-year-old reiterated that the issues raised in the meeting were of importance.
On Gehlot's 'nikamma' remark against him, Pilot said, "I imbibed certain values from my family, no matter how much I oppose anyone, I've never used such language. Ashok Gehlot ji is elder to me and I respect him personally, but I have the right to raise work-related concerns."
