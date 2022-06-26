‘You Conspired With Him’: Gehlot Accuses Union Min, Pilot of Horse-Trading
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was served a court notice by the ACB in an alleged case of horse-trading.
Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, 26 June, accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of horse-trading in 2020 as part of a conspiracy to pull down the Ashok Gehlot government.
In a interview shared by ANI, CM Gehlot said that Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had been served a court notice by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the alleged case of horse-trading, and that his statements on Pilot ipso facto proved the dealing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Alleging that Sachin Pilot had connived with the BJP, he said that the 44-year old MLA from Tonk had tried to topple the government in 2020.
“They realised it much later. This is the law. They kept saving themselves. But, now they have been served a notice by the court. What is a problem in responding to the court notice?” he added.
The union minister has been issued a notice by a Jaipur court after the ACB filed a revision petition seeking voice samples of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, which was allegedly making round in the media. Shekhawat has been asked to file his reply by 14 July.
The chief minister also claimed that Shekhawat was the main person who was responsible for trying to topple the government.
Gehlot said:
“You (Minister Shekhawat) also took the name of Sachin Pilot and it is clear that you have conspired with him."
The chief minister’s allegations came after Shekhawat said that Sachin Pilot had missed the opportunity and that had the government changed in the state, few regions would have received water through the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.
Reacting to the above statement, Rajasthan CM said, “How can a Union minister speak such a language? What can be more shameful than this?”, PTI reported.
Earlier in July 2020, the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had rebelled along with 19 MLAs against Gehlot proving growing dissidence in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.
Amid the political crisis, three audio tapes of Congress MLAs allegedly having conversations with a BJP leader had surfaced. While Pilot denied involvement, Congress had levelled allegations against Shekhawat and filed a complaint based on the audio clips.
Pilot and 19 other MLAs from Rajasthan had also protested against the Gehlot government in front of the Raj Bhavan, before flying to Delhi to meet with the Gandhis. However, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi had intervened and assured Pilot of addressing grievances and solving the issues concerning the MLAs.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
