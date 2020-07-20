Knew Sachin Pilot was ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Nakaara’: Ashok Gehlot

Previously, Gehlot had reportedly told a TV channel that there had been no dialogue between him and Pilot for one-and-a-half years.



He had also accused Pilot of working against the government since the day it came to power, but maintained that if Pilot chose to return, he would “welcome him with a hug”.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are presently embroiled in an intense power struggle in the state. Allegations of attempted horse-trading and a bid to destabilise the Rajasthan government have also emerged against the BJP. Meanwhile, the plea of Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs is being heard in the Rajasthan High Court.



(With inputs from ANI)