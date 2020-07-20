Knew Sachin Pilot was ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Nakaara’: Ashok Gehlot
“I am not here to sell vegetables. I am CM (Chief Minister),” Ashok Gehlot told the press on Monday, 20 July.
Alleging that Sachin Pilot has been conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Congress government in Rajasthan, Gehlot, as reported by ANI on Monday, 20 July, said, “He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past six months with BJP’s support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the government.”
“I am not here to sell vegetables. I am CM (Chief Minister),” Gehlot told the press.
Pointing out that Sachin Pilot has impressed the entire country’s media with his excellent command over Hindi-English, Gehlot also reportedly asserted that nobody “knew that a person with such an innocent face will do such a thing”.
‘He Created Rifts’: Gehlot
But that wasn’t all. According to ANI Hindi, Gehlot went on to allege that Pilot was provided unwavering support even though he did not do enough work for the party.
“Ek choti khabar bhee nahin padhi hogi kisi ne ki Pilot saheb ko Congress Pradesha Adhyaksh ke pad se hatana chaahie. Ham jaante the ki vo (Sachin Pilot) nikamma hai, nakaara hai, kuchh kaam nahin kar raha hai, khaalee logon ko ladava raha hai (Not one small news report would have suggested that Mr Pilot should be removed from the position of Rajasthan Congress chief. We knew he was useless, didn’t do any work, only created rifts between people).”Ashok Gehlot, according to ANI_Hindi
Previously, Gehlot had reportedly told a TV channel that there had been no dialogue between him and Pilot for one-and-a-half years.
He had also accused Pilot of working against the government since the day it came to power, but maintained that if Pilot chose to return, he would “welcome him with a hug”.
The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are presently embroiled in an intense power struggle in the state. Allegations of attempted horse-trading and a bid to destabilise the Rajasthan government have also emerged against the BJP. Meanwhile, the plea of Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs is being heard in the Rajasthan High Court.
(With inputs from ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.