Pilot Sacked as Rajasthan Dy CM; Gehlot Says BJP Running the Show
Soon after his sacking, Pilot wrote in a tweet in Hindi, “Truth can be disturbed, but not defeated.”
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramadas
Congress leader Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has led to a crisis in the Rajasthan Congress, has been removed from the posts of the state deputy chief minister as well as the state unit president. Two other ministers – Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena – have also been sacked.
Soon after his sacking, Pilot wrote in a tweet in Hindi, “Truth can be disturbed, but not defeated.”
WHAT DOES GEHLOT HAVE TO SAY?
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of the state, Ashok Gehlot blamed the BJP for fueling the crisis and said, "There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here."
Earlier on Monday, Pilot's office reportedly released a video from a resort in Manesar showing at least 15 MLAs in his camp. However, he himself was not seen in the video. The exact number of MLAs supporting him remains unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The attitude was similar to the saying ‘aa bail mujhe maar’ given the tweets & statements of last few months... I’ve been impartial to all MLAs...no one is happy about the decisions & we tried to reach out but hobnobbing with BJP has taken place.”Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM
Catch all the updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here.
WHO’S REPLACING PILOT?
Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed in Pilot's place as the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced on Tuesday, 14 July.
“I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP’s plot, and are now conspiring to topple the Congress government elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable.”Randeep Surjewala, as quoted by ANI
WHAT LED TO THE CRISIS?
The action comes after Pilot skipped the second meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) earlier on Tuesday. After the first CLP meeting held on Monday, the Congress had made overtures to placate Pilot, with Surjewala saying that doors for him were and will remain open.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Pilot camp on Tuesday said, "Public humiliation of our leader, Pilot, is something that is totally unacceptable to us, and those responsible for meting out this treatment need to be made accountable."
The statement was signed by ministers Vishvender Singh, Ramesh Meena and former speaker Deepender Shekhawat.
Reports have suggested that Pilot got upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group of Police to investigate attempts at destabilising the government, which triggered the crisis.
Till now, the Congress has 107 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, along with support from some Independents and other parties’ MLAs. The rebellion of Pilot, along with MLAs close to him, could put the Gehlot-led government in a precarious position.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.