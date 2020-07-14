Pilot Sacked as Rajasthan Dy CM; Gehlot Says BJP Running the Show

The action comes after Pilot skipped the second meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) earlier on Tuesday. After the first CLP meeting held on Monday, the Congress had made overtures to placate Pilot, with Surjewala saying that doors for him were and will remain open.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Pilot camp on Tuesday said, "Public humiliation of our leader, Pilot, is something that is totally unacceptable to us, and those responsible for meting out this treatment need to be made accountable."

The statement was signed by ministers Vishvender Singh, Ramesh Meena and former speaker Deepender Shekhawat.

Reports have suggested that Pilot got upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group of Police to investigate attempts at destabilising the government, which triggered the crisis.

Till now, the Congress has 107 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, along with support from some Independents and other parties’ MLAs. The rebellion of Pilot, along with MLAs close to him, could put the Gehlot-led government in a precarious position.