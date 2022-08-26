How Raja Singh's Case Shows Rift Within Both Telangana BJP & Hindutva Ecosystem

Several Hindutva activists – both online as well as on the ground in Hyderabad – are accusing the BJP of throwing Raja Singh under the bus.

"We have always fought for Hindutva in Hyderabad even in days there was no support and we will continue to. Raja Singh is a hero for us. But they (BJP) have suspended him due to vote bank politics. It is demoralising for us," Subhash Chander, a sympathiser of Raja Singh in Hyderabad, told The Quint.

Another supporter, Prasad, said, 'This is not the first time. BJP left Nupur Sharma and its own workers in West Bengal to fend for themselves. Then in Karnataka too. They are concerned only about power."

Nalin Kumar, another supporter of Raja Singh, wrote on his social media account, "They are not standing by Raja Singh because he has his own following and doesn't carry slippers of central leaders."

This was an apparent dig at Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, whose video carrying Amit Shah's slippers recently went viral.

A local Shiv Sena unit and several Hindutva organisations have openly come out in support of Raja Singh. Hundreds had gathered to welcome him after he received bail on 23 August.

The AIMIM, however, doesn't buy the BJP's efforts to distance itself from Raja Singh and has accused the party of trying to stir up trouble in Hyderabad. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: