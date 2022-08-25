Prophet Row: Protests Intensify in Hyderabad Seeking Arrest of BJP's Raja Singh
The police lathicharged protesters who raised religious slogans, burnt effigies of Singh, and pelted stones.
Amid tightened security, protesters attempted to march towards suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh's neighbourhood on Wednesday, 24 August, after protesting overnight near Charminar and other parts of the Old City.
The police lathicharged protesters who raised religious slogans, burnt effigies of Singh, and pelted stones.
Huge crowds had gathered near Charminar on Tuesday and fresh protests erupted in parts of the Old City. Protests were also seen at Shalibanda, Moghalpura, Khilwat and other areas of the city.
"We have police pickets at all locations apart from deployment of men. We are available to the public. The protests went on till around 5:30 Wednesday morning. The situation is fully under control," P Sai Chaitanya, DCP (South Zone), told The Indian Express, adding that there are no restrictions or curfews.
File FIR Against People Who Made Children Raise Slogans: NCPCR
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on Wednesday, requested the Hyderabad Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against people who made schoolchildren raise slogans against T Raja Singh over his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
In a letter to the Hyderabad Police, the NCPCR said according to reports and videos surfacing on social media, "A shocking revelation shows a video wherein several children in Hyderabad are seen raising slogans 'Sar Tan Se Juda' and demanding that T Raja Singh be hanged." The NCPCR said that it seems like children have been used as political tools.
"The commission thereby requests your good offices to investigate the matter by lodging an FIR against the perpetrators at once. Further, the children who are seen in the video should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee for recording their statements and proper counselling as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015."NCPCR panel
The NCPCR said that an action-taken report along with a copy of the FIR, statement of children and their parents, and relevant records may be submitted to the commission within seven days of receipt of this letter.
Situation in Hyderabad Direct Result of Raja Singh's 'Hate Speech': Owaisi
Demanding the arrest of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, 25 August, said that protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the saffron party leader.
In a tweet, Owaisi said the police picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area on Wednesday and on his representation they were released.
"This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh's hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism," Owaisi tweeted.
He further said AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and the party's corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working all night to de-escalate the situation.
According to Owaisi, in one case, police had used disproportionate force and barged into a home and detained five youths.
"This isn't acceptable. They've been released on my representation. I asked our corporators to drop the youths back home," he said in the tweet.
What's the Case?
Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday, after a case was filed against him for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. Soon after, he was granted bail as the court rejected the police's request for custody.
This came after a video showing Singh allegedly making derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad and Islam was circulated on social media. He claimed that a second part of the video would come out shortly.
The politician was subsequently suspended and was issued a show-cause notice by the BJP within hours of his arrest and the party stated that he expressed views contrasting to the party's position on various issues.
His comments came shortly after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made similar remarks against the Prophet and faced severe backlash globally. She, too, was suspended from the party after 10 cases were filed against her across the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: T Raja Singh Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.