Prophet Row: AIMIM Seeks Expulsion of BJP's Raja Singh From Telangana Assembly
AIMIM chief Owaisi said that Singh's comments were a ploy by the BJP to stir communal tensions amid festival season.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday, 24 August, demanded the expulsion of Bharatiya Janata Party leader T Raja Singh from the Telangana Assembly over his derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad.
AIMIM leader Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday wrote a letter to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy requesting him to initiate expulsion proceedings against BJP Floor Leader Singh.
"Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he has also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India. This statement is the most recent example proving that he is unfit to be a member of the House," Qadri stated.
In a video posted on Twitter, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the remarks made by Singh and alleged that it was a ploy by the BJP to stir communal tensions during festival season.
"He made deliberate effort to hurt sentiments, to create such an atmosphere. This (his comments) provides a public admission of the hatred of the BJP against Islam and Muslims. Why was that video circulated? They want to spoil the Ganesh festival and the Miladi Sharif. We will protest till this BJP MLA is sent to jail."AIMIM President Asauddin Owaisi
"We appeal to the people that there should be no violence in Hyderabad. If there is violence, then the BJP and the RSS will be successful," he added.
Security Heightened in Hyderabad After Protests
Security was stepped up in parts of Hyderabad following overnight protests against suspended BJP leader Raja Singh's alleged insult to the Prophet.
The police said the situation was peaceful and under control, even as some educational institutions remained closed fearing unrest.
Protesters, holding black flags, had gathered in large numbers in the Shahalibanda and Charminar areas, burning effigies and demanding Singh's arrest.
The Case Against T Raja Singh
After a purported video where T Raja Singh could be seen making offensive comments against Prophet Muhammad surfaced, he was arrested by the police in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
However, he was let go hours later by the court, which returned his remand application and ordered his release.
Singh has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), 505 (public mischief), and others at the Dabeerpura police station.
He was also suspended by the BJP as the controversy escalated on Tuesday.
In another video circulated on social media following the case against Singh, he can be heard shouting a number of expletives as a crowd cheers on.
This comes after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma stirred a massive row in June with her insult to the Prophet, which was condemned by 16 Islamic nations. She was suspended by the saffron party after several cases were lodged against her.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Owaisi T Raja Singh AIMIM
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.