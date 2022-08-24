Prophet Row: AIMIM Seeks Expulsion of BJP's Raja Singh From Telangana Assembly

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday, 24 August, demanded the expulsion of Bharatiya Janata Party leader T Raja Singh from the Telangana Assembly over his derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad.

AIMIM leader Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday wrote a letter to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy requesting him to initiate expulsion proceedings against BJP Floor Leader Singh.

"Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he has also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India. This statement is the most recent example proving that he is unfit to be a member of the House," Qadri stated.