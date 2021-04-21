Priyanka Slams Centre for Poor COVID Strategy, BJP Retaliates

The Congress leader reiterated how India, with the largest production capacity for oxygen in the world, shouldn't have a shortage for it in the country. "You had 8-9 months (between first and second wave), your own Serosurveys indicated that a 2nd wave is imminent, you ignored it,” quoted ANI.

The leader further added that there is an issue of transporting the oxygen as well, since only 2,000 trucks in India have been allocated to do the same. "How tragic it is that oxygen is available but it's not reaching where it should. 1.1 million Remdesivir injections were exported in the last 6 months. Today, we are facing a shortage,” she said, as quoted by ANI.

Gandhi further pulled up the ruling party for exporting 6 crore vaccines as vaccine diplomacy instead of prioritising Indians. She blamed the shortage due to bad planning.

"Remdesivir shortage is due to no planning, oxygen shortage due to no strategy. It's government's failure,” slammed Gandhi, as per ANI.

She also questioned the Centre for not ramping up efforts on COVID testing saying, "Why the antigen tests? To lower their numbers? Even today reports are coming that private labs are being told to stop the testing. Why? What is important – people's lives or your numbers and the image of your government?"

India has been facing an acute shortage of many healthcare resources to sustain the surge of COVID cases in the country.