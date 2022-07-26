‘Privilege To Work With You As Your Prime Minister’: PM Modi in Letter to Kovind

Modi wrote that as President, Kovind upheld and reinforced the ideals of India's Constitution and the vitality of its democracy with sound judgement, great dignity and extraordinary statesmanship and always with the best interests of the Republic as his compass.

As the country's first citizen, he was always unwavering in his compassion and concern for the welfare of the weakest citizen, and remained firmly and proudly rooted in its soil and connected with the people, he added.

Kovind was always in people's company, sensitive to their problems, perceptive about their expectations, and acutely aware of the needed change, he said in the letter.

"You were a steadfast and passionate champion of social transformation and inclusion, speaking for the poor, the historically excluded and oppressed, and the marginalised, with special attention to the status and role of women," the prime minister said.