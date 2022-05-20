Some Selfish Parties Look for Incidents of Tensions To Inject Poison: PM Modi
PM Modi said that attempts had been made to spark controversies on the basis of languages in the past few days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition on Friday, 20 May, stating that some political parties look for "small incidents of tensions to inject poison" into the country's atmosphere for their "selfish interests."
"Some political parties keep looking for small incidents of tensions to inject poison for their selfish interests," Modi said while addressing a BJP national office-bearers meeting via video conference. The meeting is being held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
"We are witnessing that there are some parties whose ecosystem is absolutely delved into distracting the country's focus from crucial and significant issues. We should not get trapped into it and be careful of them," he added.
His comments come more than a month after violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported from several states in India on the occasion of Ram Navami. Later, clashes broke out in Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
Speaks On the National Language Debate
PM Modi also said that attempts had been made to spark controversies on the basis of languages in the past few days.
"BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language & considers them worth worshipping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP."
The national language debate was reignited in the country after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in April that Indian people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi, and not English.
Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said that when citizens of different states communicate with each other, "it should be in the language of India."
The row was gained further traction after Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep argued on Twitter regarding Hindi being the country's national language.
'Musy Fight Dynastic, Family Politics to Save Democracy'
PM Modi also said that India must continuously fight dynastic, family politics to "save democracy" and make it value-based.
He also said it's time for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to set targets for the next 25 years.
"We are setting the aim for the next 25 years, it's the time for the BJP to set the targets for the next 25 years along with consistently working for the people of India to fulfil their aspirations along with wading through all the challenges," PM Modi said.
"India is seen as a country filled with aspirations. Now, every citizen of India wants to see the work getting done along with witnessing the final outcome. In this backdrop, the responsibility of governments increase tremendously," he added.
Talking about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which came into power in 2014, PM Modi said, "The NDA government will be completing eight years in power this month. These years have been that of servicing the nation, working for the welfare of the poor & the middle class, along with, ensuring social justice and security & strengthening women's empowerment."
"During Jan Sangh's time, we were on the margins. Nobody knew us. Despite that, our workers adhered to the policies of nation-building. We were miles away from attaining power, but then also smallest of our workers remained patriotic," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.