Hindi Was & Never Will be Our National Language: Siddaramaiah Responds to Ajay
Ajay Devgn gave a rare reaction to Kiccha Sudeep's comment on Hindi no more being our national language.
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to react to Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s comment on India’s national language. Kiccha Sudeep kick-started a language debate by saying that Hindi is no longer our national language. Ajay’s reaction was written in completely Hindi as he blatantly disagreed with the South superstar.
Now Leader of the Opposition party in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah also joined the ongoing discussion stating,
"Hindi was never & will never be our National Language.It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!"
What Transpired Between Sudeep and Ajay
Kiccha Sudeep’s comment, which sparked the ongoing debate, was as follows, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” He spoke in the context of the success of South films even in the Hindi speaking belt during a launch event for his film, R: Deadliest Gangster Ever.
Ajay Devgan weighed in on the language question by saying, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man,”
Kiccha Sudeep has also responded to Ajay saying that whatever he said was taken out of context, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir.”
To which Ajay wrote, "Hi @KicchaSudeep You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation"
Kiccha Sudeep was quick to respond saying he does respect Hindi and also understands it, "And sir @ajaydevgn I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir."
He also added, "Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards."
Twitter Reacts To The Ongoing Debate
The internet has also started reacting to the debate, one user said , "I am Kannadiga. People from Hindi states come here to earn. We never impose our language or culture on them. We respect their language. But these people from Hindi states expect us to speak their language. They don't respect our language or culture"
Another user also weighed in on the debate, "FYI, There is no national language in India. @KicchaSudeep was absolutely right. Hindi is another official language of our country and we have all rights to release our films in any language"
Another use wrote, "FYI - Hindi may be your mother tounge sir. I respect that. Not every indian citizen language is Hindi. So you can't decide Hindi as national language. India is diverse country with lots of language spoken in Different part of India."
Although, it’s important to note that India does not have a national language. It has two official languages – English and Hindi – used by the Union government.
After Ajay's reaction internet stands divided on the language debate.
