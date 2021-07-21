Previous Owners of Flat Owned by Ex-Uddhav Advisor Accused of Benami Transaction

A flat owned by the former principal advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an upscale south Bombay neighbourhood has evoked the interest of Income Tax authorities who have alleged that the property's previous owner was a "shell entity" that had been created to hold "benami properties", reported The Indian Express.

Ajoy Mehta – who is the chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority and had previously served as the state's chief secretary and Mumbai municipal commissioner – had purchased the Nariman Point apartment in October 2020.