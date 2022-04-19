Prashant Kishor To Join Congress: How the Party Finally Decided To Bring Him In

With three high-level meetings in the last four days, the stage is set for political strategist Prashant Kishor to join the Congress. On Saturday, 16 April, Kishor gave a detailed presentation on the roadmap to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to a gathering of senior Congress leaders headed by party president Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

He had two other meetings at Sonia Gandhi's residence again on the evening of Monday and then on Tuesday. During these meetings, he is said to have met senior leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni, and Kamal Nath.

So what led to the Congress finally deciding to bring Kishor in?

And what would be the nature of his association with the party?