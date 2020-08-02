Police Questions Umar Khalid Over NE Delhi Violence, Seizes Phone

Delhi Police has questioned former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid over the violence in Northeast Delhi in February, officials said on Saturday, 1 August, according to PTI.

India Today reported that Khalid was questioned on Friday about his speeches delivered before the riots and his meeting in Shaheen Bagh with Khalid Saifi and Tahir Hussain ahead of the violence. According to the report, his phone has been seized. This is the first time that the former JNU student is being questioned for his alleged role in the riots.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had added the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to the FIR related to Northeast Delhi violence which named Khalid, among others. In the FIR, the police had claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.