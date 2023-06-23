Modi in US LIVE Updates: On Last Day, PM to Attend Luncheon, Address Diaspora

PM Narendra Modi US Visit 2023 Live News Updates: After addressing the United States Congress, participating in the official state dinner, and holding a one-on-one bilateral discussion with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his last and final day of US visit.

On his last day of the visit, PM Modi will hold one-on-one interactions with select CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He would give a speech at an event organised by the Washington DC-based independent non-profit called the 'US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.'