PM Modi to Visit West Bengal, Assam on Bose’s Birth Anniversary
Both West Bengal and Assam are headed for assembly polls in April-May.
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will be visiting Kolkata to address Parakram Diwas celebrations on 23rd January, 2021. Parakram Diwas is being celebrated to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
PM Narendra Modi is also set to visit Assam on the same day. In Assam, PM Modi will reportedly distribute over one lakh land allocation certificates in Sivasagar.
Both West Bengal and Assam are headed for assembly polls in April-May.
PM Modi’s Visit
WEST BENGAL
According to pmindia.gov.in, the Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural Parakram Diwas function at Victoria Memorial, in Kolkata.
A permanent exhibition and a ‘Projection Mapping Show’ will also be inaugurated. PM Modi will also be releasing a commemorative coin and a postage stamp. A cultural programme is slated to be held at West Bengal for the same.
PM Modi is also set to visit the National Library in Kolkata where an international conference ‘Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century’ will reportedly be held.
ASSAM
The Prime Minister is also planning to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates in Sivasagar, Assam.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.