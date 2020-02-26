Modi Breaks Silence on Delhi Violence, Appeals for Peace & Harmony

PM Modi’s statement comes soon after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP and the central government of spreading hate and fear and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah takes responsibility for violence and resigns.

The number of deaths following the violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20 on Wednesday, 26 February, according to a Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the petition on Shaheen Bagh, said that it will not expand the scope of Shaheen Bagh case since pleas on violence in northeast Delhi are being heard by the high court, but slammed the Delhi police for over its ‘unprofessionalism’ and failing to take action.