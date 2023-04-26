Parkash Singh Badal & Narendra Modi: Bond of Mutual Respect, With Complexities

As Badal had already been CM before and was several years senior, Modi claims he always looked towards him as a father figure and a guide. He similarly developed a good rapport with Om Prakash Chautala in Haryana and Prem Kumar Dhumal in Himachal Pradesh.

The SAD-BJP government came to power in Punjab in 1997, when Modi was the in-charge. Around the same time, BJP also became part of a coalition government in Haryana along with INLD and came to power on its own in Himachal Pradesh.

This highly successful stint led to a promotion for Modi and he was appointed as BJP's general secretary (organisation).