Panchayat Polls Underway in Goa; 5,038 Candidates in Fray

Polling was underway for 186 Panchayat bodies in Goa on Wednesday, 10 August, with more than 5,000 candidates in the fray, an official said.

The polling began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm, it was stated.

At least 5,038 candidates are contesting the panchayat polls from 1,464 wards across Goa, an official from the state election commission said.