Women in Madhya Pradesh Win Panchayat Elections, but Male Relatives Take Oath

A scheduled caste woman was elected as the sarpanch after a three-tiered panchayat election was held in Gaisabad Panchayat of Hatta block in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh between 25 June and 8 July. Eleven other women were also elected as members of the panchayat in the elections.

But these elected female representatives were nowhere to be found at the oath-taking ceremony.

Their husbands and other male family relatives participated and took oath, instead of them.