One Year of Shinde's Coup on Uddhav: Who Won Shiv Sena's Legacy? 4 Surveys Show

"I am appealing to you to make June 20 as World Traitors Day just as June 21 is observed as World Yoga Day. This must be done so that the world remembers traitors," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a letter written to the United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, 20 June.

Detailing the rebellion engineered by Eknath Shinde exactly a year ago that led to a split in the Shiv Sena and the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, Raut's letter to the UN was in line with the MVA's campaign of observing the day as 'traitors day' in Maharashtra.

It was the biggest coup in Shiv Sena's history, a split bigger than even Raj Thackeray could manage in 2004. What followed was resort politics, state hopping, and the clear role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in backing Shinde. A year on, Shinde has been able to reclaim the party's name and symbol after fighting a case before the Election Commission.