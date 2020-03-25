COVID-19: Odisha CM Gives 4 Months’ Advance Salary to Health Staff

In a bid to boost the morale of the health personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, 25 March, announced four months' advance salary for doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.

The doctors, nurses and all health personnel across the state will receive their salaries for the months of April, May, June and July in the month of April, Patnaik said in a video message.

Lauding the dedication of the health personnel, Patnaik said: