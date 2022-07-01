Not Just Raut & Pawar, Sena Rebels Also Among MVA Leaders Facing ED, I-T Action

Central agencies have taken active steps against two Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders – Sanjay Raut and Sharad Pawar – since the political turmoil in Maharashtra began with a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, ending in a victory for the BJP.

Sanjay Raut made his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, 1 July, in a fresh summons issued to him by the central agency. On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar was served notices regarding his election affidavits in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2020 by the Income Tax department on Thursday.

The action against Raut and Pawar is only a step up by the central agencies that have been cracking down on MVA leaders, something that the Thackerays and various MVA leaders have criticised regularly as politically-motivated moves.

The Congress even dubbed the new Maharashtra government, sworn in on Thursday, as "ED sarkar," referring to Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, and also a commonly known acronym of the Enforcement Directorate.