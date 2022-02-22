ADVERTISEMENT

SC Orders Maha Govt To Take No Action Against Param Bir Singh Until 9 March

The apex court will soon decide whether the probe into all cases against Singh should be transferred to the CBI.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.</p></div>
i

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 February, ordered Maharashtra Police to not take any action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, as it termed the corruption row involving the senior police officer and former state minister Anil Deshmukh a "messy state of affairs."

The apex court, while hearing the petition filed by Singh seeking protection from coercive steps by Mumbai police, said it will soon decide whether the probe into all cases against Singh should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has said all the cases against the former top cop cannot be transferred to the central agency.

Also Read

Maharashtra Govt Suspends Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra Govt Suspends Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh
ADVERTISEMENT

The plea filed by Param Bir Singh for final disposal has been posted by the top court for 9 March.

Senior Advocate Khambata for Maharashtra has assured that the matter will be on hold in all senses till then.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)

Also Read

Param Bir Singh Allegedly Met Sachin Waze, Police To Conduct Inquiry

Param Bir Singh Allegedly Met Sachin Waze, Police To Conduct Inquiry

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×