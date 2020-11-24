ED Conducts Searches at Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik’s Office & Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 24 November, raided the residential and office premises of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. The ED started conducting searches at multiple places associated with Sarnaik in connection with a money laundering case.

The searches are being conducted at 10 locations linked to Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported news agency PTI.