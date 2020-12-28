‘Had no Desire to Become CM’: Nitish Kumar Amid Strain With BJP
Last week, six out of JD(U)’s seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh had switched over to the BJP.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 27 December, said he had "no desire to become the chief minister", days after six out of his JD(U)'s seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh switched over to the BJP.
"I had no desire to become the chief minister. I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the chief minister, BJP could make its own chief minister," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Saying that he is not attached to the post, Kumar reportedly pointed out, "After the election results came, I made my wish known to the coalition. But the pressure was so much that I had to take up work again."
‘He Accepted to Become CM on Request of JD(U), BJP & VIP Leaders’
Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi – who was Nitish Kumar's deputy in the previous Bihar government till he was recently replaced by two new deputy CMs after the 2020 Assembly election results – also said the latter did not want to be the CM.
“BJP and JD(U) leaders told him (Nitish Kumar) that we fought the poll on his name and vision, and said that people had voted for him. In the end, he accepted to become the CM on the request of JD(U), BJP and VIP leaders.”Sushil Modi, as quoted by ANI
While Nitish Kumar had reportedly said that developments in Arunachal Pradesh won't impact the politics in Bihar, JD(U)'s spokesperson KC Tyagi remarked, "The party has expressed its deep anguish, displeasure, protest on the Arunachal Pradesh development. It is not a good sign for alliance politics. The partners should follow the 'alliance politics' as was practiced during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure or being followed in Bihar for the past 15 years.”
‘BJP-JD(U) Alliance in Bihar Unbreakable’
Speaking to the media on the issue, Sushil Modi said, "The leaders of JD(U) have said that whatever has happened in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the alliance in Bihar and the Bihar government. The BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar is unbreakable. The government will work for five years under the guidance of Nitish Kumar."
Meanwhile, the JD(U) on Sunday also appointed Nitish Kumar's close confidante, RCP Singh, as the new chief of JD(U). Singh, a bureaucrat who entered politics, was so far the general secretary of the party.
The results of the Bihar Assembly elections had relegated the JD(U) to the status of the junior partner in the NDA government. Out of the 125 seats which the alliance bagged, 74 were won by the BJP and 43 by Nitish Kumar's party.
