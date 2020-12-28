‘Had no Desire to Become CM’: Nitish Kumar Amid Strain With BJP

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 27 December, said he had "no desire to become the chief minister", days after six out of his JD(U)'s seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh switched over to the BJP.

"I had no desire to become the chief minister. I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the chief minister, BJP could make its own chief minister," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Saying that he is not attached to the post, Kumar reportedly pointed out, "After the election results came, I made my wish known to the coalition. But the pressure was so much that I had to take up work again."