Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain among Those Sworn in
BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain was sworn in as the first member of the Nitish Kumar Cabinet.
Former Union Minister and recently elected Legislative Council Member Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday, 9 February was sworn-in as the first member of the much-awaited Nitish Kumar Cabinet.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan, administered by Governor Phagu Chauhan.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 9 February, finally introduced 17 Cabinet members — eight from Janata Dal United and nine from the BJP.
A month-long wait has finally come to an end after BJP and JDU came to an agreement on Monday, 8 February evening. Sources in the BJP told IANS that the party wanted to give an opportunity to the youth in the state Cabinet, whereas JDU wanted to give a chance to both young and experienced party members.
Along with Shahnawaz Hussain, Samrat Chaudhary, Subhash Singh, Alok Ranjan, Pramod Kumar, Janaram, Narayan Prasad, Nitin Naveen, and Neeraj Singh Bagu are also included in the state Cabinet.
Former minister Shravan Kumar will be once again made minister by JDU. Meanwhile, Lacey Singh, Sanjay Jha, and Madan Sahni, former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Jama Khan, independent Sumit Kumar Singh, Jayant Raj and Sunil Kumar are also likely inductees.
Earlier, the state Cabinet consisted of 14 members — seven from BJP, five from Janata Dal United and one each from Vikassheel Insaan party and Hindustani Awam Morcha party. In total, a Cabinet can have not more than 36 members.
