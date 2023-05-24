New Parliament Building: 19 Parties to Boycott Inauguration. Is it a Mistake?

Now, this is subjective.

Let us concede that the Opposition's allegations may have some merit. From the manner in which the farm laws were passed to the recent ordinance issued by the Centre curtailing the powers of the elected government of Delhi, there are several decisions by the Centre which can be seen as going contrary to the democratic traditions.

The Opposition parties may also have a point when they say that the President should have inaugurated the new Parliament.

However, does this merit a boycott of the inauguration ceremony itself?

The Parliament belongs to the entire nation. Yes, PM Modi may be inaugurating it and probably this isn't how the inauguration should have happened. But the building itself and the institution it represents, will remain much after PM Modi's term. At least that's what one hopes.