Watch LIVE: Mulayam Singh's Funeral in Saifai, Thousands Gather to Pay Respects
Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites are to be held in Saifai today. Catch all the live updates here.
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News Live: The funeral of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday, will be held on Tuesday, 11 October, at his ancestral village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh (UP).
The cremation is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm.
While hundreds of people have gathered in Saifai since Monday as his mortal remains were brought to his ancestral home, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla are some of the many leaders expected to attend the funeral today.
Saifai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and others near the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
(Photo: PTI)
Saifai: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others near the mortal remains of the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
(Photo: PTI)
Saifai: People pay tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
(Photo: PTI)
Saifai: People wait in queues to pay tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
(Photo: PTI)
Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture to pay tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Puri, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away at the age of 82 at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
Saifai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and others near the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
(Photo: PTI)-
Saifai: Family members near the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
(Photo: PTI)
Noida: Supporters shower flower petals on the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as it passes through Noida, Monday, Oct 10, 2022. Yadav, 82, passed away Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
(Photo: PTI)
Etawah: Residents of Saifai village gather after hearing the news of the passing away of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Etawah district, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad pays floral tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav looks on during a party meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away at the age of 82 at Gurugram's Medanta hospital.
(Photo: PTI)
Tumakuru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Randeep Surjewala, K.C. Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh and D.K. Shivakumar during a condolence meeting to pay tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Tumakuru district, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath pays tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at PCC headquarters in Bhopal, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Yadav passed away at the age of 82 at Gurugram's Medanta hospital on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
Mulayam Singh Yadav's death was confirmed on Twitter by his son and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav
Tributes poured in from leaders across the political spectrum
A three-day state mourning has been declared by CM Yogi Adityanath
Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday
Chandrababu Naidu Reaches Saifai
N Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, arrived in Saifai for Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral.
Mortal Remains Kept at Numaish Ground
Mulayam Singh Yadav's mortal remains have been kept at Numaish Ground in Saifai as people gathered to pay their last respects, ANI reported.
Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel to Attend Funeral
Congress deputed former MP CM Kamal Nath, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai today.
