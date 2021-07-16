Mukul Roy Disqualification: BJP To Move HC for Defection Law Enforcement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that it will move Calcutta High Court in an attempt to get Mukul Roy disqualified as an MLA in the West Bengal Assembly.

This comes after the first hearing over the disqualification of Mukul Roy as BJP MLA in the West Bengal Assembly before speaker Biman Banerjee concluded on Friday, 16 July. The next hearing is scheduled for 30 July.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “Speaker had called me as a petitioner against Mukul Roy to enforce the anti-defection law. We will move Calcutta High Court demanding for the implementation of the anti-defection law,” news agency ANI reported.

He added, “We will also demand that the hearing before West Bengal Assembly Speaker against Mukul Roy should be concluded at the earliest.”