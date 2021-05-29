MP Azam Khan’s Condition Critical But Under Control: Hospital
Azam Khan has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.
The health condition of Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Azam Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital, is said to be critical but under control.
Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor on Saturday, 29 May, said the SP leader is currently on oxygen support. He is suffering from a mild lung infection for which he is taking medicines. His platelet count had reduced to nearly 70,000 but the situation is completely under control now.
He added that Azam Khan has been kept under the intense supervision of doctors. The Critical Care Expert team of Medanta Hospital is constantly making efforts for ensuring better treatment to him.
The 72-year-old Azam Khan, who has served as a Cabinet minister during Akhilesh Yadav's government in Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on 9 May. Recently, he was moved to a private ward. On Thursday, he was shifted to the ICU again due to the COVID-19 infection affecting his lungs.
Azam Khan tested positive for the coronavirus in Sitapur district jail. The SP leader, along with his son and former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, was then admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. After testing coronavirus positive on 9 May, Abdullah Azam Khan has recovered from the infection.
