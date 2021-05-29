MP Azam Khan’s Condition Critical But Under Control: Hospital

The health condition of Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Azam Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital, is said to be critical but under control.

Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor on Saturday, 29 May, said the SP leader is currently on oxygen support. He is suffering from a mild lung infection for which he is taking medicines. His platelet count had reduced to nearly 70,000 but the situation is completely under control now.