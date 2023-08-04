'Keep Quiet! ED May Come': Meenakshi Lekhi's 'Threat' Sparks Opposition Outrage

"Shaant raho! Tumhare ghar ED na aa jaye...." (Keep silent or the Enforcement Directorate may come to your home.)

This was a statement made by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, in the Lok Sabha on 3 August. She was responding to an Opposition MP's jibe on the government's alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate.

Lekhi clarified by saying that she was "only joking" and the chair of the House - Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal - said that the remark won't go on the record.

But the damage had already been done as several Opposition parties and leaders latched on to Lekhi's statement and said that it was an 'admission of the Narendra Modi's government's misuse of the ED to intimidate its opponents'.